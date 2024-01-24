Hello User
IFCI Share Price Live blog for 24 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:14 AM IST
Livemint

IFCI stock price went up today, 24 Jan 2024, by 4.05 %. The stock closed at 38.53 per share. The stock is currently trading at 40.09 per share. Investors should monitor IFCI stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IFCI Stock Price Today

IFCI Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the stock price of IFCI opened at 41.01 and closed at 38.53. The highest price during the day was 44.15 while the lowest price was 39.19. The market capitalization of IFCI is currently 9980.85 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 33.5 and the 52-week low is 9.03. The BSE volume for the stock was 28,689,522 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Jan 2024, 08:14 AM IST IFCI share price Live :IFCI closed at ₹38.53 on last trading day

On the last day, the trading volume of IFCI on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 28,689,522 shares. The closing price of the stock was 38.53.

