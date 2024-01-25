IFCI share price Today Live Updates : IFCI stock surges in positive trading

IFCI Share Price Today : IFCI's stock opened at ₹40.89 and closed at ₹40.09 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹48.1 and a low of ₹40.29 during the day. The market capitalization of IFCI is currently ₹11,975.02 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹33.5, while the 52-week low is ₹9.03. The stock had a trading volume of 21,961,736 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.