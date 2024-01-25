Hello User
IFCI share price Today Live Updates : IFCI stock surges in positive trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IFCI stock price went up today, 25 Jan 2024, by 7.15 %. The stock closed at 48.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 51.54 per share. Investors should monitor IFCI stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IFCI Stock Price Today

IFCI Share Price Today : IFCI's stock opened at 40.89 and closed at 40.09 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 48.1 and a low of 40.29 during the day. The market capitalization of IFCI is currently 11,975.02 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 33.5, while the 52-week low is 9.03. The stock had a trading volume of 21,961,736 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Jan 2024, 09:16 AM IST IFCI share price Today :IFCI trading at ₹51.54, up 7.15% from yesterday's ₹48.1

The current data for IFCI stock shows that the stock price is 51.54. There has been a 7.15% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 3.44.

25 Jan 2024, 08:15 AM IST IFCI share price Live :IFCI closed at ₹40.09 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, IFCI on BSE had a volume of 21,961,736 shares with a closing price of 40.09.

