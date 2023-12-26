IFCI share price Today Live Updates : IFCI Stocks Plummet in Trading Session Today

IFCI Share Price Today : On the last day, IFCI's stock opened at ₹28.67 and closed at ₹28.39. The stock's highest price during the day was ₹28.97, while the lowest price was ₹27.85. The company's market capitalization is ₹7,080.45 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹31.25, and the 52-week low is ₹9.03. On the BSE, a total of 3,027,691 shares were traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for IFCI stock shows that the price is ₹28.37. There has been a percent change of -0.25, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -0.07, which means the stock has decreased by ₹0.07.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.9%
|3 Months
|14.38%
|6 Months
|140.68%
|YTD
|105.8%
|1 Year
|114.34%
Based on the current data, the IFCI stock has a price of ₹28.44. It has experienced a percent change of 0.18, indicating a slight increase. The net change is 0.05, suggesting a small positive movement in the stock price.
On the last day of trading for IFCI on the BSE, the volume was 3,027,691 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹28.39.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!