IFCI share price Today Live Updates : IFCI Stocks Plummet in Trading Session Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:55 AM IST
Livemint

IFCI stock price went down today, 26 Dec 2023, by -0.25 %. The stock closed at 28.44 per share. The stock is currently trading at 28.37 per share. Investors should monitor IFCI stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IFCI Stock Price Today

IFCI Share Price Today : On the last day, IFCI's stock opened at 28.67 and closed at 28.39. The stock's highest price during the day was 28.97, while the lowest price was 27.85. The company's market capitalization is 7,080.45 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 31.25, and the 52-week low is 9.03. On the BSE, a total of 3,027,691 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Dec 2023, 09:55 AM IST IFCI Live Updates

26 Dec 2023, 09:52 AM IST IFCI share price update :IFCI trading at ₹28.37, down -0.25% from yesterday's ₹28.44

The current data for IFCI stock shows that the price is 28.37. There has been a percent change of -0.25, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -0.07, which means the stock has decreased by 0.07.

26 Dec 2023, 09:38 AM IST IFCI share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.9%
3 Months14.38%
6 Months140.68%
YTD105.8%
1 Year114.34%
26 Dec 2023, 09:02 AM IST IFCI share price Today :IFCI trading at ₹28.44, up 0.18% from yesterday's ₹28.39

Based on the current data, the IFCI stock has a price of 28.44. It has experienced a percent change of 0.18, indicating a slight increase. The net change is 0.05, suggesting a small positive movement in the stock price.

26 Dec 2023, 08:11 AM IST IFCI share price Live :IFCI closed at ₹28.39 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for IFCI on the BSE, the volume was 3,027,691 shares. The closing price for the stock was 28.39.

