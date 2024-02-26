Hello User
IFCI Share Price Live blog for 26 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:07 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IFCI stock price went down today, 26 Feb 2024, by -3.16 %. The stock closed at 48.36 per share. The stock is currently trading at 46.83 per share. Investors should monitor IFCI stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IFCI Stock Price Today

IFCI Share Price Today : On the last day, IFCI's stock opened at 49.05 and closed at 48.36. The high for the day was 50.4, while the low was 46.59. The market capitalization stood at 11658.84 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were 71.7 and 9.03 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1,787,333 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Feb 2024, 08:07 AM IST IFCI share price Live :IFCI closed at ₹48.36 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for IFCI on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 1,787,333 and the closing price was 48.36.

