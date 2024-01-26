Hello User
IFCI share price Today Live Updates : IFCI Stock Soars: Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:19 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IFCI stock price went up today, 26 Jan 2024, by 10 %. The stock closed at 48.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 52.91 per share. Investors should monitor IFCI stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IFCI Stock Price Today

IFCI Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, IFCI had an opening price of 49.51 and a closing price of 48.10. The stock reached a high of 52.91 and a low of 49.51. The market capitalization of IFCI is 13,172.53 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 33.50 and the 52-week low is 9.03. The BSE volume for IFCI was 8,087,122 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Jan 2024, 09:19 AM IST IFCI share price Today :IFCI trading at ₹52.91, up 10% from yesterday's ₹48.1

The current data for IFCI stock shows that the stock price is 52.91, with a percent change of 10% and a net change of 4.81. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 10% and has gained 4.81 points.

26 Jan 2024, 08:18 AM IST IFCI share price Live :IFCI closed at ₹48.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for IFCI on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), there were 8,087,122 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was 48.1.

