IFCI share price Today Live Updates : IFCI Stock Soars: Positive Trading Day

IFCI Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, IFCI had an opening price of ₹49.51 and a closing price of ₹48.10. The stock reached a high of ₹52.91 and a low of ₹49.51. The market capitalization of IFCI is ₹13,172.53 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹33.50 and the 52-week low is ₹9.03. The BSE volume for IFCI was 8,087,122 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for IFCI stock shows that the stock price is ₹52.91, with a percent change of 10% and a net change of 4.81. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 10% and has gained 4.81 points.
On the last day of trading for IFCI on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), there were 8,087,122 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹48.1.
