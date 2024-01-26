IFCI share price Today Live Updates : IFCI Stock Soars: Positive Trading Day

IFCI Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, IFCI had an opening price of ₹49.51 and a closing price of ₹48.10. The stock reached a high of ₹52.91 and a low of ₹49.51. The market capitalization of IFCI is ₹13,172.53 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹33.50 and the 52-week low is ₹9.03. The BSE volume for IFCI was 8,087,122 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.