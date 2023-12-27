Hello User
IFCI Share Price Live blog for 27 Dec 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:07 AM IST
Livemint

IFCI stock price went down today, 27 Dec 2023, by -0.95 %. The stock closed at 28.44 per share. The stock is currently trading at 28.17 per share. Investors should monitor IFCI stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IFCI Stock Price Today

IFCI Share Price Today : On the last day, the stock of IFCI opened at 28.5, reached a high of 28.64, and a low of 28. It closed at 28.44. The market capitalization of IFCI is 7013.23 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 31.25, and its 52-week low is 9.03. On the BSE, there were 2,613,215 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Dec 2023, 08:07 AM IST IFCI share price Live :IFCI closed at ₹28.44 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for IFCI on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 2,613,215. The closing price for these shares was 28.44.

