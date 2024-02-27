IFCI share price Today Live Updates : IFCI Stock Rises in Positive Trading Today

IFCI Share Price Today : IFCI's stock price closed slightly higher at ₹46.83 from the opening price of ₹46.8 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of ₹49.17 and a low of ₹45.69 during the day. The market capitalization stood at ₹12,161.74 crore. The 52-week high and low prices were ₹71.7 and ₹9.03 respectively. The BSE trading volume for the day was 3,384,847 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.