Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

IFCI share price Today Live Updates : IFCI Stock Rises in Positive Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:05 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IFCI stock price went up today, 27 Feb 2024, by 4.31 %. The stock closed at 46.83 per share. The stock is currently trading at 48.85 per share. Investors should monitor IFCI stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IFCI Stock Price Today

IFCI Share Price Today : IFCI's stock price closed slightly higher at 46.83 from the opening price of 46.8 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of 49.17 and a low of 45.69 during the day. The market capitalization stood at 12,161.74 crore. The 52-week high and low prices were 71.7 and 9.03 respectively. The BSE trading volume for the day was 3,384,847 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Feb 2024, 09:05 AM IST IFCI share price Today :IFCI trading at ₹48.85, up 4.31% from yesterday's ₹46.83

IFCI stock is currently priced at 48.85, which represents a 4.31% increase. The net change is 2.02, indicating a positive movement in the stock price.

27 Feb 2024, 08:09 AM IST IFCI share price Live :IFCI closed at ₹46.83 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for IFCI on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 3,384,847 and the closing price was 46.83.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!