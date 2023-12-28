Hello User
IFCI share price Today Live Updates : IFCI stock surges with positive trading momentum

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:11 AM IST
Livemint

IFCI stock price went up today, 28 Dec 2023, by 0.04 %. The stock closed at 28 per share. The stock is currently trading at 28.01 per share. Investors should monitor IFCI stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IFCI Stock Price Today

IFCI Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of IFCI stock was 28.35, while the close price was slightly lower at 28.17. The stock had a high of 28.56 and a low of 27.65 during the day. The market capitalization of IFCI is currently at 6,970.91 crores. The 52-week high for the stock stands at 31.25, while the 52-week low is at 9.03. The BSE volume for IFCI shares on that day was 3,014,696 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Dec 2023, 10:11 AM IST IFCI share price live: Today's Price range

Today, the low price of IFCI stock was 27.71, while the high price reached 28.3.

28 Dec 2023, 10:01 AM IST IFCI Live Updates

28 Dec 2023, 09:46 AM IST IFCI share price update :IFCI trading at ₹28.01, up 0.04% from yesterday's ₹28

Based on the current data, the stock price of IFCI is 28.01 with a percent change of 0.04 and a net change of 0.01. This indicates a minimal increase in the stock price.

28 Dec 2023, 09:39 AM IST IFCI share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-7.45%
3 Months5.79%
6 Months143.04%
YTD102.54%
1 Year111.74%
28 Dec 2023, 09:08 AM IST IFCI share price Today :IFCI trading at ₹28, down -0.6% from yesterday's ₹28.17

The current data for IFCI stock shows that the stock price is 28. There has been a percent change of -0.6, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.17, meaning that the stock price has decreased by 0.17.

28 Dec 2023, 08:10 AM IST IFCI share price Live :IFCI closed at ₹28.17 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for IFCI on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 3,014,696. The closing price for the shares was 28.17.

