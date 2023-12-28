IFCI share price Today Live Updates : IFCI stock surges with positive trading momentum

IFCI Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of IFCI stock was ₹28.35, while the close price was slightly lower at ₹28.17. The stock had a high of ₹28.56 and a low of ₹27.65 during the day. The market capitalization of IFCI is currently at ₹6,970.91 crores. The 52-week high for the stock stands at ₹31.25, while the 52-week low is at ₹9.03. The BSE volume for IFCI shares on that day was 3,014,696 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Today, the low price of IFCI stock was ₹27.71, while the high price reached ₹28.3.
Based on the current data, the stock price of IFCI is ₹28.01 with a percent change of 0.04 and a net change of 0.01. This indicates a minimal increase in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-7.45%
|3 Months
|5.79%
|6 Months
|143.04%
|YTD
|102.54%
|1 Year
|111.74%
The current data for IFCI stock shows that the stock price is ₹28. There has been a percent change of -0.6, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.17, meaning that the stock price has decreased by ₹0.17.
On the last day of trading for IFCI on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 3,014,696. The closing price for the shares was ₹28.17.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!