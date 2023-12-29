IFCI Share Price Live blog for 29 Dec 2023

IFCI Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of IFCI was ₹28.08, with a close price of ₹28. The stock had a high of ₹29.49 and a low of ₹27.65. The market capitalization of IFCI is ₹7162.61 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹31.25, while the 52-week low is ₹9.03. The BSE volume for the stock was 6686749 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.