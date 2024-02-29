IFCI Share Price Live blog for 29 Feb 2024

IFCI Share Price Today : The last day of trading for IFCI saw an open price of ₹45.69 and a close price of ₹46.41. The stock reached a high of ₹46.2 and a low of ₹44.09. The market capitalization stood at ₹10,976.69 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹71.7, while the 52-week low was ₹9.03. The BSE volume for the day was 2,042,841 shares traded.

