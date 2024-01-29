Hello User
IFCI Share Price Live blog for 29 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IFCI stock price went up today, 29 Jan 2024, by 10 %. The stock closed at 48.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 52.91 per share. Investors should monitor IFCI stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IFCI Stock Price Today

IFCI Share Price Today : On the last day, IFCI's stock price opened at 49.51 and closed at 48.10. The stock had a high of 52.91 and a low of 49.51. The market capitalization of IFCI is 13,172.53 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 52.91, while the 52-week low is 9.03. On the BSE, there were 8,087,122 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Jan 2024, 08:00 AM IST IFCI share price NSE Live :IFCI closed at ₹48.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for IFCI on the BSE, a total of 8,087,122 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 48.1.

