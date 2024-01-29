IFCI Share Price Live blog for 29 Jan 2024

IFCI Share Price Today : On the last day, IFCI's stock price opened at ₹49.51 and closed at ₹48.10. The stock had a high of ₹52.91 and a low of ₹49.51. The market capitalization of IFCI is ₹13,172.53 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹52.91, while the 52-week low is ₹9.03. On the BSE, there were 8,087,122 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
29 Jan 2024, 08:00 AM IST
IFCI share price NSE Live :IFCI closed at ₹48.1 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for IFCI on the BSE, a total of 8,087,122 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹48.1.