IFCI share price Today Live Updates : IFCI Stock Soars in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IFCI stock price went up today, 30 Jan 2024, by 10 %. The stock closed at 52.91 per share. The stock is currently trading at 58.2 per share. Investors should monitor IFCI stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IFCI Stock Price Today

IFCI Share Price Today : On the last day, IFCI's stock opened at 55.23 and closed at 52.91. The stock's high for the day was 58.2, while the low was 54.61. The market capitalization of IFCI is 14,489.53 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 52.91, and the 52-week low is 9.03. The BSE volume for IFCI shares on that day was 5,521,758.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Jan 2024, 10:02 AM IST IFCI share price update :IFCI trading at ₹58.2, up 10% from yesterday's ₹52.91

The current data for IFCI stock shows that the price is 58.2, with a percent change of 10, and a net change of 5.29. This indicates that the stock has experienced a significant increase in value, with a 10% change and a net increase of 5.29 in the price. This suggests that there may be positive market sentiment and demand for the stock. However, without further information, it is difficult to determine the specific factors driving this increase and whether it is sustainable in the long term. Investors should conduct further research and analysis before making any investment decisions.

30 Jan 2024, 09:42 AM IST IFCI share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week80.84%
3 Months129.92%
6 Months338.11%
YTD99.14%
1 Year375.82%
30 Jan 2024, 08:22 AM IST IFCI share price Live :IFCI closed at ₹52.91 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for IFCI on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 5,521,758. The closing price for the shares was 52.91.

