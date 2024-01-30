IFCI share price Today Live Updates : IFCI Stock Soars in Today's Trading

IFCI Share Price Today : On the last day, IFCI's stock opened at ₹55.23 and closed at ₹52.91. The stock's high for the day was ₹58.2, while the low was ₹54.61. The market capitalization of IFCI is ₹14,489.53 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹52.91, and the 52-week low is ₹9.03. The BSE volume for IFCI shares on that day was 5,521,758.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for IFCI stock shows that the price is ₹58.2, with a percent change of 10, and a net change of 5.29. This indicates that the stock has experienced a significant increase in value, with a 10% change and a net increase of 5.29 in the price. This suggests that there may be positive market sentiment and demand for the stock. However, without further information, it is difficult to determine the specific factors driving this increase and whether it is sustainable in the long term. Investors should conduct further research and analysis before making any investment decisions.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|80.84%
|3 Months
|129.92%
|6 Months
|338.11%
|YTD
|99.14%
|1 Year
|375.82%
