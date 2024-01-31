Hello User
IFCI share price Today Live Updates : IFCI Stock Drops in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IFCI stock price went down today, 31 Jan 2024, by -4.47 %. The stock closed at 58.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 55.6 per share. Investors should monitor IFCI stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IFCI Stock Price Today

IFCI Share Price Today : The last day of trading for IFCI saw an open price of 64.02 and a close price of 58.2. The highest price reached during the day was 64.02, while the lowest price was 53.45. The market capitalization of IFCI is currently at 13,842.23 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is currently at 58.2, while the 52-week low is at 9.03. The BSE volume for IFCI on the last trading day was 25,876,777 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Jan 2024, 09:02 AM IST IFCI share price Today :IFCI trading at ₹55.6, down -4.47% from yesterday's ₹58.2

The current data for IFCI stock shows that the price is 55.6 with a percent change of -4.47. This means that the stock price has decreased by 4.47% from its previous value. The net change in the stock price is -2.6, indicating a decrease of 2.6. Overall, the stock has experienced a decline in value.

31 Jan 2024, 08:04 AM IST IFCI share price Live :IFCI closed at ₹58.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, IFCI had a total volume of 25,876,777 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the day was 58.20.

