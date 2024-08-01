Hello User
IFCI Share Price Live blog for 01 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:19 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IFCI Share Price Today Live Updates : IFCI stock price went up today, 01 Aug 2024, by 2.87 %. The stock closed at 84.88 per share. The stock is currently trading at 87.32 per share. Investors should monitor IFCI stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IFCI Share Price Today Live Updates

IFCI Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IFCI opened at 84.99 and closed at 84.88. The stock reached a high of 90.65 and a low of 84.95 during the day. The market capitalization of IFCI stood at 22,821.88 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 91.39 and the low was 13.09. The BSE volume for IFCI was 4,051,816 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Aug 2024, 08:19 AM IST IFCI Share Price Today Live: IFCI volume yesterday was 74 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 82967 k

IFCI Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 10.05% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 70 mn & BSE volume was 4 mn.

01 Aug 2024, 08:03 AM IST IFCI Share Price Today Live: IFCI closed at ₹84.88 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

IFCI Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 90.65 & 84.95 yesterday to end at 87.32. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

