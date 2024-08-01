IFCI Share Price Live blog for 01 Aug 2024

IFCI Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IFCI opened at ₹84.99 and closed at ₹84.88. The stock reached a high of ₹90.65 and a low of ₹84.95 during the day. The market capitalization of IFCI stood at ₹22,821.88 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹91.39 and the low was ₹13.09. The BSE volume for IFCI was 4,051,816 shares traded.
IFCI Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 10.05% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 70 mn & BSE volume was 4 mn.
IFCI Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹90.65 & ₹84.95 yesterday to end at ₹87.32. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend