Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

IFCI Share Price Live blog for 01 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IFCI Share Price Today Live Updates : IFCI stock price went up today, 01 Jul 2024, by 2.11 %. The stock closed at 60.32 per share. The stock is currently trading at 61.59 per share. Investors should monitor IFCI stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IFCI Share Price Today Live Updates

IFCI Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, IFCI opened at 60.75 and closed at 60.32. The stock's high was 62.32 and the low was 60.74. The market capitalization stood at 16,097.11 crore. The 52-week high for IFCI was 71.7, while the low was 11.45. The BSE volume for the day was 2,822,933 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Jul 2024, 08:16 AM IST IFCI Share Price Today Live: IFCI volume yesterday was 22 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 37892 k

IFCI Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 41.83% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 19 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.

01 Jul 2024, 08:03 AM IST IFCI Share Price Today Live: IFCI closed at ₹60.32 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Neutral near term outlook

IFCI Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 62.32 & 60.74 yesterday to end at 60.32. Although the intensity of the bullish trend has diminished, investors are advised to await a bearish short-term trend for confirmed reversal.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.