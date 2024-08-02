IFCI Share Price Live blog for 02 Aug 2024

IFCI Share Price Today Live Updates : IFCI's stock price on the last day opened at ₹88.69 and closed at ₹87.32. The high was ₹88.85 and the low was ₹82.73. The market capitalization stood at ₹21,878.37 crore. The 52-week high was ₹91.39 and the 52-week low was ₹13.09. The BSE volume for the day was 2,813,843 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
IFCI Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IFCI on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|87.3
|Support 1
|81.29
|Resistance 2
|91.05
|Support 2
|79.03
|Resistance 3
|93.31
|Support 3
|75.28
IFCI Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 42.74% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 45 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
IFCI Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹88.85 & ₹82.73 yesterday to end at ₹83.71. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend