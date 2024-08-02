Hello User
IFCI Share Price Live blog for 02 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:45 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IFCI Share Price Today Live Updates : IFCI stock price went down today, 02 Aug 2024, by -4.13 %. The stock closed at 87.32 per share. The stock is currently trading at 83.71 per share. Investors should monitor IFCI stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IFCI Share Price Today Live Updates

IFCI Share Price Today Live Updates : IFCI's stock price on the last day opened at 88.69 and closed at 87.32. The high was 88.85 and the low was 82.73. The market capitalization stood at 21,878.37 crore. The 52-week high was 91.39 and the 52-week low was 13.09. The BSE volume for the day was 2,813,843 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Aug 2024, 08:45 AM IST IFCI Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

IFCI Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IFCI on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 187.3Support 181.29
Resistance 291.05Support 279.03
Resistance 393.31Support 375.28
02 Aug 2024, 08:18 AM IST IFCI Share Price Today Live: IFCI volume yesterday was 48 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 84744 k

IFCI Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 42.74% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 45 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.

02 Aug 2024, 08:00 AM IST IFCI Share Price Today Live: IFCI closed at ₹87.32 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

IFCI Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 88.85 & 82.73 yesterday to end at 83.71. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

