IFCI Share Price Live blog for 02 Jul 2024

1 min read . 09:15 AM IST Trade
IFCI Share Price Today Live Updates : IFCI stock price went down today, 02 Jul 2024, by -1.09 %. The stock closed at 61.59 per share. The stock is currently trading at 60.92 per share. Investors should monitor IFCI stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IFCI Share Price Today Live Updates

IFCI Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, IFCI opened at 61.75, with the closing price at 61.59. The stock reached a high of 62.37 and a low of 60.6 during the trading session. The market capitalization of IFCI stands at 15,922.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 71.7, while the 52-week low is 11.45. The BSE volume for IFCI was 2,066,824 shares on that day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Jul 2024, 09:15 AM IST IFCI Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

IFCI Share Price Today Live: The share price of IFCI has increased by 0.07% and is currently trading at 60.96. Over the past year, IFCI shares have surged by 427.53% to 60.96, outperforming the Nifty index which rose by 24.94% to 24141.95 during the same period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.07%
3 Months36.4%
6 Months110.1%
YTD109.02%
1 Year427.53%
02 Jul 2024, 08:48 AM IST IFCI Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

IFCI Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IFCI on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 161.95Support 160.46
Resistance 262.92Support 259.94
Resistance 363.44Support 358.97
02 Jul 2024, 08:18 AM IST IFCI Share Price Today Live: IFCI volume yesterday was 12 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 37296 k

IFCI Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 66.27% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.

02 Jul 2024, 08:04 AM IST IFCI Share Price Today Live: IFCI closed at ₹61.59 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

IFCI Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 62.37 & 60.6 yesterday to end at 61.59. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

