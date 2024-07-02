IFCI Share Price Live blog for 02 Jul 2024

IFCI Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, IFCI opened at ₹61.75, with the closing price at ₹61.59. The stock reached a high of ₹62.37 and a low of ₹60.6 during the trading session. The market capitalization of IFCI stands at ₹15,922.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹71.7, while the 52-week low is ₹11.45. The BSE volume for IFCI was 2,066,824 shares on that day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
IFCI Share Price Today Live: The share price of IFCI has increased by 0.07% and is currently trading at ₹60.96. Over the past year, IFCI shares have surged by 427.53% to ₹60.96, outperforming the Nifty index which rose by 24.94% to 24141.95 during the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.07%
|3 Months
|36.4%
|6 Months
|110.1%
|YTD
|109.02%
|1 Year
|427.53%
IFCI Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IFCI on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|61.95
|Support 1
|60.46
|Resistance 2
|62.92
|Support 2
|59.94
|Resistance 3
|63.44
|Support 3
|58.97
IFCI Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 66.27% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
IFCI Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹62.37 & ₹60.6 yesterday to end at ₹61.59. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.