IFCI Share Price Live blog for 02 Sep 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:18 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IFCI Share Price Today Live Updates : IFCI stock price went down today, 02 Sep 2024, by -3.48 %. The stock closed at 77.63 per share. The stock is currently trading at 74.93 per share. Investors should monitor IFCI stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IFCI Share Price Today Live Updates

IFCI Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IFCI's stock opened at 78 and closed slightly lower at 77.63. The stock reached a high of 78.11 and dipped to a low of 74.7. The market capitalization stood at 19,583.64 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has seen a high of 91.39 and a low of 14.18. The BSE volume for the day was 1,580,850 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Sep 2024, 08:18 AM IST IFCI Share Price Today Live: IFCI volume yesterday was 65 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 38468 k

IFCI Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 70.64% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 59 mn & BSE volume was 6 mn.

02 Sep 2024, 08:01 AM IST IFCI Share Price Today Live: IFCI closed at ₹77.63 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

IFCI Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 78.11 & 74.7 yesterday to end at 74.93. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

