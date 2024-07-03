IFCI Share Price Live blog for 03 Jul 2024

IFCI Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, IFCI's stock opened at ₹61.25 and closed at ₹60.92. The high for the day was ₹61.38 and the low was ₹59.35. The market capitalization of IFCI was ₹15,660.64 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹71.7 and the 52-week low was ₹11.57. The BSE volume for the day was 1,038,803 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
IFCI Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 63.11% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 1038 k.
IFCI Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹61.38 & ₹59.35 yesterday to end at ₹60.92. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.