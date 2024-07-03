Hello User
IFCI Share Price Live blog for 03 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:18 AM IST Trade
IFCI Share Price Today Live Updates : IFCI stock price went down today, 03 Jul 2024, by -1.64 %. The stock closed at 60.92 per share. The stock is currently trading at 59.92 per share. Investors should monitor IFCI stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IFCI Share Price Today Live Updates

IFCI Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, IFCI's stock opened at 61.25 and closed at 60.92. The high for the day was 61.38 and the low was 59.35. The market capitalization of IFCI was 15,660.64 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 71.7 and the 52-week low was 11.57. The BSE volume for the day was 1,038,803 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Jul 2024, 08:18 AM IST IFCI Share Price Today Live: IFCI volume yesterday was 13 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 36033 k

IFCI Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 63.11% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 1038 k.

03 Jul 2024, 08:03 AM IST IFCI Share Price Today Live: IFCI closed at ₹60.92 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

IFCI Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 61.38 & 59.35 yesterday to end at 60.92. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

