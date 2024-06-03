IFCI share price Today Live Updates : IFCI Stock Rises in Positive Trading Today

IFCI Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IFCI opened at ₹58.37 and closed at ₹57.75. The stock reached a high of ₹59.13 and a low of ₹55.9. The market capitalization stood at ₹15,203.26 crore. The 52-week high for IFCI is ₹71.7 and the low is ₹10.95. The BSE volume for the day was 3,639,680 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
IFCI Share Price Live Updates:
IFCI Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
IFCI Share Price Live Updates: The share price of IFCI has increased by 5.54% today, reaching ₹61.39, in line with its industry peers. Other companies like Capri Global Capital, IIFL Finance, Aptus Value Housing Finance India, and Manappuram Finance are also experiencing growth. In general, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are up by 2.76% and 2.52%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Capri Global Capital
|212.65
|0.95
|0.45
|289.4
|174.0
|17542.35
|IIFL Finance
|401.3
|2.35
|0.59
|683.97
|304.25
|15716.73
|IFCI
|61.39
|3.22
|5.54
|71.7
|10.95
|15283.74
|Aptus Value Housing Finance India
|311.25
|11.25
|3.75
|388.1
|239.5
|15529.01
|Manappuram Finance
|173.6
|4.75
|2.81
|207.3
|109.55
|14693.41
IFCI Share Price Today Live: IFCI trading at ₹60.82, up 4.56% from yesterday's ₹58.17
IFCI Share Price Today Live: The current market price of IFCI has surpassed the first resistance of ₹59.43 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹60.97. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹60.97 then there can be further positive price movement.
IFCI Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
IFCI Share Price Today Live: During the past year, IFCI's share price has surged by 7.58% and is currently trading at ₹62.58. Over the same period, the price of IFCI shares has increased by a significant 411.89% to ₹62.58. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 21.56% to reach 22530.70 in the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.09%
|3 Months
|27.32%
|6 Months
|131.47%
|YTD
|99.31%
|1 Year
|411.89%
IFCI Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
IFCI Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IFCI on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|59.43
|Support 1
|56.13
|Resistance 2
|60.97
|Support 2
|54.37
|Resistance 3
|62.73
|Support 3
|52.83
IFCI Share Price Today Live: IFCI volume yesterday was 23 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 34115 k
IFCI Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 31.68% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 19 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.
IFCI Share Price Today Live: IFCI closed at ₹57.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook
IFCI Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹59.13 & ₹55.9 yesterday to end at ₹57.75. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend