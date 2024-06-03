Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

IFCI share price Today Live Updates : IFCI Stock Rises in Positive Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
6 min read . 10:13 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IFCI Share Price Today Live Updates : IFCI stock price went up today, 03 Jun 2024, by 4.56 %. The stock closed at 58.17 per share. The stock is currently trading at 60.82 per share. Investors should monitor IFCI stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IFCI Share Price Today Live Updates

IFCI Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IFCI opened at 58.37 and closed at 57.75. The stock reached a high of 59.13 and a low of 55.9. The market capitalization stood at 15,203.26 crore. The 52-week high for IFCI is 71.7 and the low is 10.95. The BSE volume for the day was 3,639,680 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Jun 2024, 10:13 AM IST IFCI Share Price Live Updates:

03 Jun 2024, 09:52 AM IST IFCI Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

IFCI Share Price Live Updates: The share price of IFCI has increased by 5.54% today, reaching 61.39, in line with its industry peers. Other companies like Capri Global Capital, IIFL Finance, Aptus Value Housing Finance India, and Manappuram Finance are also experiencing growth. In general, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are up by 2.76% and 2.52%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Capri Global Capital212.650.950.45289.4174.017542.35
IIFL Finance401.32.350.59683.97304.2515716.73
IFCI61.393.225.5471.710.9515283.74
Aptus Value Housing Finance India311.2511.253.75388.1239.515529.01
Manappuram Finance173.64.752.81207.3109.5514693.41
03 Jun 2024, 09:35 AM IST IFCI Share Price Today Live: IFCI trading at ₹60.82, up 4.56% from yesterday's ₹58.17

IFCI Share Price Today Live: The current market price of IFCI has surpassed the first resistance of 59.43 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 60.97. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 60.97 then there can be further positive price movement.

03 Jun 2024, 09:15 AM IST IFCI Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

IFCI Share Price Today Live: During the past year, IFCI's share price has surged by 7.58% and is currently trading at 62.58. Over the same period, the price of IFCI shares has increased by a significant 411.89% to 62.58. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 21.56% to reach 22530.70 in the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.09%
3 Months27.32%
6 Months131.47%
YTD99.31%
1 Year411.89%
03 Jun 2024, 08:47 AM IST IFCI Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

IFCI Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IFCI on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 159.43Support 156.13
Resistance 260.97Support 254.37
Resistance 362.73Support 352.83
03 Jun 2024, 08:15 AM IST IFCI Share Price Today Live: IFCI volume yesterday was 23 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 34115 k

IFCI Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 31.68% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 19 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.

03 Jun 2024, 08:01 AM IST IFCI Share Price Today Live: IFCI closed at ₹57.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

IFCI Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 59.13 & 55.9 yesterday to end at 57.75. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.