IFCI Share Price Live blog for 03 Sep 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:48 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IFCI Share Price Today Live Updates : IFCI stock price went down today, 03 Sep 2024, by -2.63 %. The stock closed at 74.93 per share. The stock is currently trading at 72.96 per share. Investors should monitor IFCI stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IFCI Share Price Today Live Updates

IFCI Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IFCI opened and closed at 74.93. The stock reached a high of 75.31 and a low of 72.55. IFCI's market capitalization stood at 19,068.76 crore. The stock's 52-week high and low are 91.39 and 14.18, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 2,299,905 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Sep 2024, 08:48 AM IST IFCI Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

IFCI Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IFCI on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 174.69Support 171.93
Resistance 276.37Support 270.85
Resistance 377.45Support 369.17
03 Sep 2024, 08:18 AM IST IFCI Share Price Today Live: IFCI volume yesterday was 15 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 36847 k

IFCI Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 58.65% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.

03 Sep 2024, 08:03 AM IST IFCI Share Price Today Live: IFCI closed at ₹74.93 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Neutral near term outlook

IFCI Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 75.31 & 72.55 yesterday to end at 72.96. Although the intensity of the bullish trend has diminished, investors are advised to await a bearish short-term trend for confirmed reversal.

