IFCI Share Price Live blog for 03 Sep 2024

IFCI Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IFCI opened and closed at ₹74.93. The stock reached a high of ₹75.31 and a low of ₹72.55. IFCI's market capitalization stood at ₹19,068.76 crore. The stock's 52-week high and low are ₹91.39 and ₹14.18, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 2,299,905 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
IFCI Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IFCI on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|74.69
|Support 1
|71.93
|Resistance 2
|76.37
|Support 2
|70.85
|Resistance 3
|77.45
|Support 3
|69.17
IFCI Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 58.65% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
IFCI Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹75.31 & ₹72.55 yesterday to end at ₹72.96. Although the intensity of the bullish trend has diminished, investors are advised to await a bearish short-term trend for confirmed reversal.