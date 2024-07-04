IFCI Share Price Live blog for 04 Jul 2024

IFCI Share Price Today Live Updates : IFCI's stock on the last day opened at ₹60.28, reached a high of ₹61.45 and a low of ₹60.03, before closing at ₹59.92. The market capitalization stood at ₹15,874.95 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were recorded at ₹71.7 and ₹11.57 respectively. The BSE trading volume for the day was 1,112,693 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
IFCI Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IFCI on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|61.46
|Support 1
|60.01
|Resistance 2
|62.19
|Support 2
|59.29
|Resistance 3
|62.91
|Support 3
|58.56
IFCI Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 62.79% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 1112 k.
IFCI Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹61.45 & ₹60.03 yesterday to end at ₹59.92. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.