IFCI Share Price Live blog for 04 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:45 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IFCI Share Price Today Live Updates : IFCI stock price went up today, 04 Jul 2024, by 1.37 %. The stock closed at 59.92 per share. The stock is currently trading at 60.74 per share. Investors should monitor IFCI stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IFCI Share Price Today Live Updates

IFCI Share Price Today Live Updates : IFCI's stock on the last day opened at 60.28, reached a high of 61.45 and a low of 60.03, before closing at 59.92. The market capitalization stood at 15,874.95 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were recorded at 71.7 and 11.57 respectively. The BSE trading volume for the day was 1,112,693 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Jul 2024, 08:45 AM IST IFCI Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

IFCI Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IFCI on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 161.46Support 160.01
Resistance 262.19Support 259.29
Resistance 362.91Support 358.56
04 Jul 2024, 08:15 AM IST IFCI Share Price Today Live: IFCI volume yesterday was 12 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 34880 k

IFCI Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 62.79% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 1112 k.

04 Jul 2024, 08:00 AM IST IFCI Share Price Today Live: IFCI closed at ₹59.92 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

IFCI Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 61.45 & 60.03 yesterday to end at 59.92. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

