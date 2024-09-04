Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

IFCI share price Today Live Updates : IFCI Sees Decline in Today's Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:35 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IFCI Share Price Today Live Updates : IFCI stock price went down today, 04 Sep 2024, by -0.15 %. The stock closed at 73.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 73.74 per share. Investors should monitor IFCI stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IFCI Share Price Today Live Updates

IFCI Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IFCI opened at 72.8 and closed at 72.96, reflecting a slight increase. The stock reached a high of 75.74 and a low of 72.56 during the day. With a market capitalization of 19,301.37 crore, IFCI's performance is notable given its 52-week high of 91.39 and a low of 15.58. The BSE volume recorded was 1,998,352 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Sep 2024, 09:35 AM IST IFCI Share Price Today Live: IFCI trading at ₹73.74, down -0.15% from yesterday's ₹73.85

IFCI Share Price Today Live: IFCI share price is at 73.74 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 72.36 and 75.61 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 72.36 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 75.61 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

04 Sep 2024, 09:20 AM IST IFCI Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

IFCI Share Price Today Live: The share price of IFCI has decreased by 0.38%, currently trading at 73.57. Over the past year, IFCI shares have surged by 324.14% to reach 73.57. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 29.45%, reaching 25,279.85 during the same period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.46%
3 Months17.47%
6 Months66.03%
YTD153.17%
1 Year324.14%
04 Sep 2024, 08:48 AM IST IFCI Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

IFCI Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IFCI on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 175.61Support 172.36
Resistance 277.3Support 270.8
Resistance 378.86Support 369.11
04 Sep 2024, 08:17 AM IST IFCI Share Price Today Live: IFCI volume yesterday was 23 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 35021 k

IFCI Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 32.79% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 21 mn & BSE volume was 1998 k.

04 Sep 2024, 08:03 AM IST IFCI Share Price Today Live: IFCI closed at ₹72.96 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

IFCI Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 75.74 & 72.56 yesterday to end at 73.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.