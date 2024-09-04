IFCI share price Today Live Updates : IFCI Sees Decline in Today's Trading Session

IFCI Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IFCI opened at ₹72.8 and closed at ₹72.96, reflecting a slight increase. The stock reached a high of ₹75.74 and a low of ₹72.56 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹19,301.37 crore, IFCI's performance is notable given its 52-week high of ₹91.39 and a low of ₹15.58. The BSE volume recorded was 1,998,352 shares.
IFCI Share Price Today Live: IFCI share price is at ₹73.74 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹72.36 and ₹75.61 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹72.36 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 75.61 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
IFCI Share Price Today Live: The share price of IFCI has decreased by 0.38%, currently trading at ₹73.57. Over the past year, IFCI shares have surged by 324.14% to reach ₹73.57. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 29.45%, reaching 25,279.85 during the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.46%
|3 Months
|17.47%
|6 Months
|66.03%
|YTD
|153.17%
|1 Year
|324.14%
IFCI Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IFCI on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|75.61
|Support 1
|72.36
|Resistance 2
|77.3
|Support 2
|70.8
|Resistance 3
|78.86
|Support 3
|69.11
IFCI Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 32.79% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 21 mn & BSE volume was 1998 k.
IFCI Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹75.74 & ₹72.56 yesterday to end at ₹73.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend