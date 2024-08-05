IFCI Share Price Live blog for 05 Aug 2024

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
05 Aug 2024, 09:17 AM IST
IFCI Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
IFCI Share Price Today Live:
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.63%
|3 Months
|42.35%
|6 Months
|35.85%
|YTD
|181.03%
|1 Year
|502.35%
05 Aug 2024, 08:50 AM IST
IFCI Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
IFCI Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IFCI on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|83.39
|Support 1
|80.14
|Resistance 2
|84.96
|Support 2
|78.46
|Resistance 3
|86.64
|Support 3
|76.89
05 Aug 2024, 08:15 AM IST
IFCI Share Price Today Live: IFCI volume yesterday was 35 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 85595 k
IFCI Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 57.96% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 33 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
05 Aug 2024, 08:00 AM IST
IFCI Share Price Today Live: IFCI closed at ₹83.71 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
IFCI Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹83.25 & ₹80.06 yesterday to end at ₹81.93. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend