IFCI Share Price Live blog for 05 Jul 2024

IFCI Share Price Today Live Updates : IFCI's stock price on the last day was ₹60.83 at the open and ₹60.74 at close. The high for the day was ₹62.6, and the low was ₹60.7. The market capitalization stood at ₹15,901.09 crore. The 52-week high was ₹71.7, and the low was ₹11.57. The BSE volume for the day was 2,992,833 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
IFCI Share Price Today Live: The share price of IFCI has increased by 1.36% and is currently trading at ₹61.67. Over the past year, IFCI shares have gained 392.87% to reach ₹61.67. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 25.34% to 24302.15 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.01%
|3 Months
|24.87%
|6 Months
|105.3%
|YTD
|108.82%
|1 Year
|392.87%
IFCI Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IFCI on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|62.11
|Support 1
|60.08
|Resistance 2
|63.42
|Support 2
|59.36
|Resistance 3
|64.14
|Support 3
|58.05
IFCI Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 42.75% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 15 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
IFCI Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹62.6 & ₹60.7 yesterday to end at ₹60.74. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.