IFCI Share Price Live blog for 05 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:19 AM IST
Livemint

IFCI Share Price Today Live Updates : IFCI stock price went up today, 05 Jul 2024, by 0.16 %. The stock closed at 60.74 per share. The stock is currently trading at 60.84 per share. Investors should monitor IFCI stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IFCI Share Price Today Live Updates

IFCI Share Price Today Live Updates : IFCI's stock price on the last day was 60.83 at the open and 60.74 at close. The high for the day was 62.6, and the low was 60.7. The market capitalization stood at 15,901.09 crore. The 52-week high was 71.7, and the low was 11.57. The BSE volume for the day was 2,992,833 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Jul 2024, 09:19 AM IST IFCI Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

IFCI Share Price Today Live: The share price of IFCI has increased by 1.36% and is currently trading at 61.67. Over the past year, IFCI shares have gained 392.87% to reach 61.67. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 25.34% to 24302.15 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.01%
3 Months24.87%
6 Months105.3%
YTD108.82%
1 Year392.87%
05 Jul 2024, 08:48 AM IST IFCI Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

IFCI Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IFCI on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 162.11Support 160.08
Resistance 263.42Support 259.36
Resistance 364.14Support 358.05
05 Jul 2024, 08:18 AM IST IFCI Share Price Today Live: IFCI volume yesterday was 18 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 33115 k

IFCI Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 42.75% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 15 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.

05 Jul 2024, 08:01 AM IST IFCI Share Price Today Live: IFCI closed at ₹60.74 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

IFCI Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 62.6 & 60.7 yesterday to end at 60.74. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

