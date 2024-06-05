IFCI Share Price Live blog for 05 Jun 2024

IFCI Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, IFCI opened at ₹53.29 and closed at ₹54.8. The stock reached a high of ₹53.29 and a low of ₹49.32 during the trading day. The market capitalization of IFCI stood at ₹13,146.36 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹71.7, and the 52-week low was ₹11.24. The BSE volume for IFCI was 537,535 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
IFCI Share Price Today Live: IFCI touched a high of 58.3 & a low of 55.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|58.79
|Support 1
|55.49
|Resistance 2
|60.19
|Support 2
|53.59
|Resistance 3
|62.09
|Support 3
|52.19
IFCI Share Price Today Live: Today, IFCI's stock price dropped by 10% to reach ₹49.32, while its peer companies are experiencing mixed performance. Aptus Value Housing Finance India is declining, but Piramal Enterprises, IIFL Finance, and Manappuram Finance are seeing an increase in their stock prices. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.15% and 0.22% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Piramal Enterprises
|756.4
|2.1
|0.28
|1140.0
|736.6
|16909.78
|IIFL Finance
|383.75
|1.45
|0.38
|683.97
|304.25
|15029.4
|IFCI
|49.32
|-5.48
|-10.0
|71.7
|11.24
|12278.78
|Aptus Value Housing Finance India
|297.0
|-2.95
|-0.98
|388.1
|239.5
|14818.04
|Manappuram Finance
|161.65
|1.55
|0.97
|207.3
|109.55
|13681.97
IFCI Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹53.29 & ₹49.32 yesterday to end at ₹54.8. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.