IFCI Share Price Live blog for 05 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:33 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IFCI Share Price Today Live Updates : IFCI stock price went down today, 05 Jun 2024, by -8.21 %. The stock closed at 54.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 50.3 per share. Investors should monitor IFCI stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IFCI Share Price Today Live Updates

IFCI Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, IFCI opened at 53.29 and closed at 54.8. The stock reached a high of 53.29 and a low of 49.32 during the trading day. The market capitalization of IFCI stood at 13,146.36 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 71.7, and the 52-week low was 11.24. The BSE volume for IFCI was 537,535 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Jun 2024, 10:33 AM IST IFCI Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

IFCI Share Price Today Live: IFCI touched a high of 58.3 & a low of 55.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 158.79Support 155.49
Resistance 260.19Support 253.59
Resistance 362.09Support 352.19
05 Jun 2024, 10:11 AM IST IFCI Share Price Today Live:

05 Jun 2024, 09:54 AM IST IFCI Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

IFCI Share Price Today Live: Today, IFCI's stock price dropped by 10% to reach 49.32, while its peer companies are experiencing mixed performance. Aptus Value Housing Finance India is declining, but Piramal Enterprises, IIFL Finance, and Manappuram Finance are seeing an increase in their stock prices. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.15% and 0.22% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Piramal Enterprises756.42.10.281140.0736.616909.78
IIFL Finance383.751.450.38683.97304.2515029.4
IFCI49.32-5.48-10.071.711.2412278.78
Aptus Value Housing Finance India297.0-2.95-0.98388.1239.514818.04
Manappuram Finance161.651.550.97207.3109.5513681.97
05 Jun 2024, 09:32 AM IST IFCI Share Price Today Live: IFCI closed at ₹54.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

IFCI Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 53.29 & 49.32 yesterday to end at 54.8. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

