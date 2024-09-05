Hello User
IFCI Share Price Live blog for 05 Sep 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:18 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IFCI Share Price Today Live Updates : IFCI stock price went down today, 05 Sep 2024, by -0.64 %. The stock closed at 73.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 73.38 per share. Investors should monitor IFCI stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IFCI Share Price Today Live Updates

IFCI Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IFCI opened at 73.01 and closed at 73.85, reaching a high of 74.75 and a low of 72.53. The market capitalization stood at 19,178.53 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of 91.39 and a low of 15.58. The BSE volume for the day was 1,714,877 shares, indicating active trading in the stock.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Sep 2024, 08:18 AM IST IFCI Share Price Today Live: IFCI volume yesterday was 13 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 33481 k

IFCI Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 58.53% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 1714 k.

05 Sep 2024, 08:00 AM IST IFCI Share Price Today Live: IFCI closed at ₹73.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

IFCI Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 74.75 & 72.53 yesterday to end at 73.38. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

