IFCI Share Price Live blog for 05 Sep 2024

IFCI Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IFCI opened at ₹73.01 and closed at ₹73.85, reaching a high of ₹74.75 and a low of ₹72.53. The market capitalization stood at ₹19,178.53 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹91.39 and a low of ₹15.58. The BSE volume for the day was 1,714,877 shares, indicating active trading in the stock.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
IFCI Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 58.53% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 1714 k.
IFCI Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹74.75 & ₹72.53 yesterday to end at ₹73.38. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend