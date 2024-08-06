Hello User
IFCI Share Price Live blog for 06 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IFCI Share Price Today Live Updates : IFCI stock price went down today, 06 Aug 2024, by -7.47 %. The stock closed at 81.93 per share. The stock is currently trading at 75.81 per share. Investors should monitor IFCI stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IFCI Share Price Today Live Updates

IFCI Share Price Today Live Updates : IFCI's stock opened at 75.31 and closed at 81.93 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 79.9 and the low was 74.97. The market capitalization stands at 19813.63 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 91.39 and 13.09 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 8,453,142 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Aug 2024, 08:15 AM IST IFCI Share Price Today Live: IFCI volume yesterday was 58 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 87868 k

IFCI Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 33.74% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 49 mn & BSE volume was 8 mn.

06 Aug 2024, 08:01 AM IST IFCI Share Price Today Live: IFCI closed at ₹81.93 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

IFCI Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 79.9 & 74.97 yesterday to end at 75.81. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend

