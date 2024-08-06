IFCI Share Price Live blog for 06 Aug 2024

IFCI Share Price Today Live Updates : IFCI's stock opened at ₹75.31 and closed at ₹81.93 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹79.9 and the low was ₹74.97. The market capitalization stands at ₹19813.63 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹91.39 and ₹13.09 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 8,453,142 shares traded.
IFCI Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 33.74% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 49 mn & BSE volume was 8 mn.
IFCI Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹79.9 & ₹74.97 yesterday to end at ₹75.81. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend