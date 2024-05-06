Active Stocks
LIVE UPDATES

IFCI share price Today Live Updates : IFCI Stock Rises on Positive Trading Day

12 min read . Updated: 06 May 2024, 01:45 PM IST
Livemint

IFCI stock price went up today, 06 May 2024, by 1.35 %. The stock closed at 52.51 per share. The stock is currently trading at 53.22 per share. Investors should monitor IFCI stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IFCI Stock Price TodayPremium
IFCI Stock Price Today

IFCI Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, IFCI's open price was 54.99 and the close price was 52.51. The high for the day was 54.99 and the low was 51.70. The market capitalization of IFCI stood at 13,980.1 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 71.70, and the 52-week low was 10.95. The BSE volume for IFCI was 4,977,411 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 May 2024, 01:45:51 PM IST

IFCI share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 1 PM is -63.72% lower than yesterday

The volume of IFCI traded until 1 PM is down by 63.72% compared to yesterday, with the price trading at 53.28, a decrease of 1.47%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume could signal further price declines.

06 May 2024, 01:37:51 PM IST

IFCI share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update

IFCI's stock traded between 53.25 and 52.65 in the previous hour. The price fell below key hourly resistances of 53.02 and 52.84, suggesting notable selling pressure. Traders holding long positions may consider exiting, while new investors can assess the possibility of a reversal if the stock is oversold on an hourly basis.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 153.05Support 152.45
Resistance 253.45Support 252.25
Resistance 353.65Support 351.85
06 May 2024, 01:01:21 PM IST

IFCI share price live: Today's Price range

IFCI stock traded at a low of 51.7 and a high of 54.99 on the current day.

06 May 2024, 12:54:15 PM IST

IFCI share price update : Volume traded till 12 AM is -62.83% lower than yesterday

The volume of IFCI traded by 12 AM is down by 62.83% compared to yesterday, with the price at 52.98, reflecting a 0.9% decrease. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for trend analysis. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a drop in price supported by higher volume may signal further price declines.

06 May 2024, 12:38:23 PM IST

IFCI share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between the levels of 53.69 and 52.91 in the last hour. Traders could consider utilizing rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support at 52.91 and selling near the hourly resistance at 53.69.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 153.47Support 153.02
Resistance 253.74Support 252.84
Resistance 353.92Support 352.57
06 May 2024, 12:25:29 PM IST

IFCI Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of IFCI share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

06 May 2024, 12:21:42 PM IST

IFCI share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days48.24
10 Days45.09
20 Days45.00
50 Days44.75
100 Days41.20
300 Days30.17
06 May 2024, 12:11:37 PM IST

IFCI share price update :IFCI trading at ₹53.22, up 1.35% from yesterday's ₹52.51

IFCI share price is at 53.22 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 51.15 and 54.5 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 51.15 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 54.5 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

06 May 2024, 11:49:17 AM IST

IFCI share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 11 AM is -62.36% lower than yesterday

The volume of IFCI traded by 11 AM is 62.36% lower than the previous day, with the price at 53.24, down by 1.39%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a drop in price with higher volume could signal further price declines.

06 May 2024, 11:35:51 AM IST

IFCI share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between 53.89 and 51.84 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 51.84 and selling near the hourly resistance at 53.89.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 153.69Support 152.91
Resistance 254.05Support 252.49
Resistance 354.47Support 352.13
06 May 2024, 11:20:48 AM IST

IFCI share price Live :IFCI closed at ₹52.51 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 54.99 & 51.7 yesterday to end at 52.51. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Recommended For You
