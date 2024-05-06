IFCI share price Today Live Updates : IFCI Stock Rises on Positive Trading Day

IFCI Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, IFCI's open price was ₹54.99 and the close price was ₹52.51. The high for the day was ₹54.99 and the low was ₹51.70. The market capitalization of IFCI stood at ₹13,980.1 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹71.70, and the 52-week low was ₹10.95. The BSE volume for IFCI was 4,977,411 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The volume of IFCI traded until 1 PM is down by 63.72% compared to yesterday, with the price trading at ₹53.28, a decrease of 1.47%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume could signal further price declines.
IFCI's stock traded between 53.25 and 52.65 in the previous hour. The price fell below key hourly resistances of 53.02 and 52.84, suggesting notable selling pressure. Traders holding long positions may consider exiting, while new investors can assess the possibility of a reversal if the stock is oversold on an hourly basis.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|53.05
|Support 1
|52.45
|Resistance 2
|53.45
|Support 2
|52.25
|Resistance 3
|53.65
|Support 3
|51.85
IFCI stock traded at a low of ₹51.7 and a high of ₹54.99 on the current day.
The volume of IFCI traded by 12 AM is down by 62.83% compared to yesterday, with the price at ₹52.98, reflecting a 0.9% decrease. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for trend analysis. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a drop in price supported by higher volume may signal further price declines.
The stock price has been moving between the levels of 53.69 and 52.91 in the last hour. Traders could consider utilizing rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support at 52.91 and selling near the hourly resistance at 53.69.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|53.47
|Support 1
|53.02
|Resistance 2
|53.74
|Support 2
|52.84
|Resistance 3
|53.92
|Support 3
|52.57
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of IFCI share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|48.24
|10 Days
|45.09
|20 Days
|45.00
|50 Days
|44.75
|100 Days
|41.20
|300 Days
|30.17
IFCI share price is at ₹53.22 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹51.15 and ₹54.5 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹51.15 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 54.5 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
The volume of IFCI traded by 11 AM is 62.36% lower than the previous day, with the price at ₹53.24, down by 1.39%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a drop in price with higher volume could signal further price declines.
The stock price has been moving between 53.89 and 51.84 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 51.84 and selling near the hourly resistance at 53.89.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|53.69
|Support 1
|52.91
|Resistance 2
|54.05
|Support 2
|52.49
|Resistance 3
|54.47
|Support 3
|52.13
The stock traded in the range of ₹54.99 & ₹51.7 yesterday to end at ₹52.51. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!