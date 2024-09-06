IFCI Share Price Live blog for 06 Sep 2024

IFCI Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IFCI opened at ₹73.56 and closed slightly lower at ₹73.38. The stock reached a high of ₹74.75 and a low of ₹72.42. With a market capitalization of ₹18,998.19 crore, IFCI's performance reflects a 52-week high of ₹91.39 and a low of ₹15.58. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 807,084 shares, indicating active market participation.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
IFCI Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IFCI on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|74.13
|Support 1
|71.95
|Resistance 2
|75.55
|Support 2
|71.19
|Resistance 3
|76.31
|Support 3
|69.77
IFCI Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 59.54% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 807 k.
IFCI Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹74.75 & ₹72.42 yesterday to end at ₹72.69. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.