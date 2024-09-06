Hello User
IFCI Share Price Live blog for 06 Sep 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:46 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IFCI Share Price Today Live Updates : IFCI stock price went down today, 06 Sep 2024, by -0.94 %. The stock closed at 73.38 per share. The stock is currently trading at 72.69 per share. Investors should monitor IFCI stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IFCI Share Price Today Live Updates

IFCI Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IFCI opened at 73.56 and closed slightly lower at 73.38. The stock reached a high of 74.75 and a low of 72.42. With a market capitalization of 18,998.19 crore, IFCI's performance reflects a 52-week high of 91.39 and a low of 15.58. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 807,084 shares, indicating active market participation.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Sep 2024, 08:46 AM IST IFCI Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

IFCI Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IFCI on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 174.13Support 171.95
Resistance 275.55Support 271.19
Resistance 376.31Support 369.77
06 Sep 2024, 08:18 AM IST IFCI Share Price Today Live: IFCI volume yesterday was 13 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 32145 k

IFCI Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 59.54% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 807 k.

06 Sep 2024, 08:02 AM IST IFCI Share Price Today Live: IFCI closed at ₹73.38 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

IFCI Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 74.75 & 72.42 yesterday to end at 72.69. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

