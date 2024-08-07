Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

IFCI Share Price Live blog for 07 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:45 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IFCI Share Price Today Live Updates : IFCI stock price went down today, 07 Aug 2024, by -2.92 %. The stock closed at 75.81 per share. The stock is currently trading at 73.6 per share. Investors should monitor IFCI stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IFCI Share Price Today Live Updates

IFCI Share Price Today Live Updates : IFCI's stock price saw a decrease on the last trading day, opening at 78.51 and closing at 75.81. The high for the day was 79.56, and the low was 73.20. The market capitalization stands at 19,236.03 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 91.39 and 13.53, respectively. The BSE trading volume for the day was 4,735,452 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Aug 2024, 08:45 AM IST IFCI Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

IFCI Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IFCI on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 177.6Support 171.51
Resistance 281.59Support 269.41
Resistance 383.69Support 365.42
07 Aug 2024, 08:15 AM IST IFCI Share Price Today Live: IFCI volume yesterday was 43 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 85220 k

IFCI Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 49.38% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 38 mn & BSE volume was 4 mn.

07 Aug 2024, 08:02 AM IST IFCI Share Price Today Live: IFCI closed at ₹75.81 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

IFCI Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 79.56 & 73.2 yesterday to end at 73.6. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.