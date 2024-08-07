IFCI Share Price Live blog for 07 Aug 2024

IFCI Share Price Today Live Updates : IFCI's stock price saw a decrease on the last trading day, opening at ₹78.51 and closing at ₹75.81. The high for the day was ₹79.56, and the low was ₹73.20. The market capitalization stands at ₹19,236.03 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹91.39 and ₹13.53, respectively. The BSE trading volume for the day was 4,735,452 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
IFCI Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IFCI on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|77.6
|Support 1
|71.51
|Resistance 2
|81.59
|Support 2
|69.41
|Resistance 3
|83.69
|Support 3
|65.42
IFCI Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 49.38% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 38 mn & BSE volume was 4 mn.
IFCI Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹79.56 & ₹73.2 yesterday to end at ₹73.6. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.