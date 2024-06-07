IFCI Share Price Live blog for 07 Jun 2024

IFCI Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading for IFCI, the stock opened at ₹57.3 and closed at ₹56.36. The high for the day was ₹57.86 and the low was ₹56.37. The market capitalization of IFCI stood at ₹14,949.74 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹71.7 and the 52-week low was ₹11.24. The BSE volume for the day was 1,158,208 shares traded.
IFCI Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 58.02 and 56.95 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support of 56.95 and selling near the hourly resistance of 58.02.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
IFCI Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹57.86 & ₹56.37 yesterday to end at ₹56.36. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend