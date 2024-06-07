Hello User
IFCI Share Price Live blog for 07 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:36 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IFCI Share Price Today Live Updates : IFCI stock price went up today, 07 Jun 2024, by 1.4 %. The stock closed at 56.36 per share. The stock is currently trading at 57.15 per share. Investors should monitor IFCI stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IFCI Share Price Today Live Updates

IFCI Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading for IFCI, the stock opened at 57.3 and closed at 56.36. The high for the day was 57.86 and the low was 56.37. The market capitalization of IFCI stood at 14,949.74 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 71.7 and the 52-week low was 11.24. The BSE volume for the day was 1,158,208 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Jun 2024, 11:36 AM IST IFCI Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

IFCI Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 58.02 and 56.95 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support of 56.95 and selling near the hourly resistance of 58.02.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 10.0Support 10.0
Resistance 20.0Support 20.0
Resistance 30.0Support 30.0
07 Jun 2024, 11:21 AM IST IFCI Share Price Today Live: IFCI closed at ₹56.36 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

IFCI Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 57.86 & 56.37 yesterday to end at 56.36. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend

