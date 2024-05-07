Hello User
IFCI Share Price Live blog for 07 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IFCI stock price went up today, 07 May 2024, by 0.82 %. The stock closed at 52.51 per share. The stock is currently trading at 52.94 per share. Investors should monitor IFCI stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IFCI Stock Price Today

IFCI Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, IFCI opened at 54.99 and closed at 52.51. The stock reached a high of 54.99 and a low of 51.7 during the day. The market capitalization of IFCI stood at 13,836.35 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 71.7, while the 52-week low was 10.95. The BSE volume for IFCI was 7,465,890 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 May 2024, 08:15 AM IST IFCI share price Today : IFCI volume yesterday was 42 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 23802 k

The trading volume yesterday was 78.4% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 34 mn & BSE volume was 7 mn.

07 May 2024, 08:05 AM IST IFCI share price Live :IFCI closed at ₹52.51 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 54.99 & 51.7 yesterday to end at 52.51. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

