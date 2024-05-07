IFCI Share Price Live blog for 07 May 2024

IFCI Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, IFCI opened at ₹54.99 and closed at ₹52.51. The stock reached a high of ₹54.99 and a low of ₹51.7 during the day. The market capitalization of IFCI stood at ₹13,836.35 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹71.7, while the 52-week low was ₹10.95. The BSE volume for IFCI was 7,465,890 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The trading volume yesterday was 78.4% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 34 mn & BSE volume was 7 mn.
The stock traded in the range of ₹54.99 & ₹51.7 yesterday to end at ₹52.51. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
