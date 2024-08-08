Hello User
IFCI Share Price Live blog for 08 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:18 AM IST Trade
IFCI Share Price Today Live Updates : IFCI stock price went up today, 08 Aug 2024, by 5.29 %. The stock closed at 73.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 77.49 per share. Investors should monitor IFCI stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IFCI Share Price Today Live Updates

IFCI Share Price Today Live Updates : IFCI's stock on the last day had an open price of 75.85 and closed at 73.6. The high for the day was 77.94, while the low was 74.17. The market capitalization stood at 20,252.72 crore. The 52-week high and low were 91.39 and 13.53 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 2,377,843 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Aug 2024, 09:18 AM IST IFCI Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

IFCI Share Price Today Live: The IFCI share price dropped by -0.92% today to 76.78. However, over the past year, IFCI shares have increased by 445.77% to 76.78. In contrast, the Nifty rose by 23.98% to 24297.50 in the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-11.26%
3 Months36.73%
6 Months12.89%
YTD165.87%
1 Year445.77%
08 Aug 2024, 08:48 AM IST IFCI Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

IFCI Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IFCI on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 178.62Support 175.13
Resistance 279.85Support 272.87
Resistance 382.11Support 371.64
08 Aug 2024, 08:19 AM IST IFCI Share Price Today Live: IFCI volume yesterday was 38 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 85694 k

IFCI Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 55.2% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 36 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.

08 Aug 2024, 08:02 AM IST IFCI Share Price Today Live: IFCI closed at ₹73.6 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

IFCI Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 77.94 & 74.17 yesterday to end at 77.49. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend

