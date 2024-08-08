IFCI Share Price Live blog for 08 Aug 2024

IFCI Share Price Today Live Updates : IFCI's stock on the last day had an open price of ₹75.85 and closed at ₹73.6. The high for the day was ₹77.94, while the low was ₹74.17. The market capitalization stood at ₹20,252.72 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹91.39 and ₹13.53 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 2,377,843 shares traded.
IFCI Share Price Today Live: The IFCI share price dropped by -0.92% today to ₹76.78. However, over the past year, IFCI shares have increased by 445.77% to ₹76.78. In contrast, the Nifty rose by 23.98% to 24297.50 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-11.26%
|3 Months
|36.73%
|6 Months
|12.89%
|YTD
|165.87%
|1 Year
|445.77%
IFCI Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IFCI on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|78.62
|Support 1
|75.13
|Resistance 2
|79.85
|Support 2
|72.87
|Resistance 3
|82.11
|Support 3
|71.64
IFCI Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 55.2% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 36 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
IFCI Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹77.94 & ₹74.17 yesterday to end at ₹77.49. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend