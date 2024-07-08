Hello User
IFCI Share Price Live blog for 08 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IFCI Share Price Today Live Updates : IFCI stock price went up today, 08 Jul 2024, by 0.12 %. The stock closed at 60.84 per share. The stock is currently trading at 60.91 per share. Investors should monitor IFCI stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IFCI Share Price Today Live Updates

IFCI Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, IFCI opened at 61.31 and closed at 60.84. The stock reached a high of 61.8 and a low of 60.7. The market capitalization stood at 15,919.38 crore. The 52-week high for IFCI was 71.7, while the 52-week low was 11.57. The BSE volume for the day was 904,433 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Jul 2024, 08:00 AM IST IFCI Share Price Today Live: IFCI closed at ₹60.84 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

IFCI Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 61.8 & 60.7 yesterday to end at 60.84. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

