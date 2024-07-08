IFCI Share Price Live blog for 08 Jul 2024

IFCI Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, IFCI opened at ₹61.31 and closed at ₹60.84. The stock reached a high of ₹61.8 and a low of ₹60.7. The market capitalization stood at ₹15,919.38 crore. The 52-week high for IFCI was ₹71.7, while the 52-week low was ₹11.57. The BSE volume for the day was 904,433 shares traded.
08 Jul 2024, 08:00 AM IST
IFCI Share Price Today Live: IFCI closed at ₹60.84 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
IFCI Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹61.8 & ₹60.7 yesterday to end at ₹60.84. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.