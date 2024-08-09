Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

IFCI Share Price Live blog for 09 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:18 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IFCI Share Price Today Live Updates : IFCI stock price went down today, 09 Aug 2024, by -2.99 %. The stock closed at 77.49 per share. The stock is currently trading at 75.17 per share. Investors should monitor IFCI stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IFCI Share Price Today Live Updates

IFCI Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, IFCI opened at 77.39 and closed at 77.49. The stock reached a high of 78.64 and a low of 73.38. With a market capitalization of 19,646.36 crore, the 52-week high for IFCI is 91.39 and the low is 13.53. The BSE volume for the day was 2,024,468 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Aug 2024, 08:18 AM IST IFCI Share Price Today Live: IFCI volume yesterday was 34 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 86222 k

IFCI Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 59.79% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 32 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.

09 Aug 2024, 08:03 AM IST IFCI Share Price Today Live: IFCI closed at ₹77.49 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

IFCI Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 78.64 & 73.38 yesterday to end at 75.17. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.