IFCI Share Price Live blog for 09 Aug 2024

IFCI Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, IFCI opened at ₹77.39 and closed at ₹77.49. The stock reached a high of ₹78.64 and a low of ₹73.38. With a market capitalization of ₹19,646.36 crore, the 52-week high for IFCI is ₹91.39 and the low is ₹13.53. The BSE volume for the day was 2,024,468 shares traded.
IFCI Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 59.79% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 32 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
IFCI Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹78.64 & ₹73.38 yesterday to end at ₹75.17. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.