IFCI Share Price Live blog for 09 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:45 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IFCI Share Price Today Live Updates : IFCI stock price went up today, 09 Jul 2024, by 5.99 %. The stock closed at 60.91 per share. The stock is currently trading at 64.56 per share. Investors should monitor IFCI stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IFCI Share Price Today Live Updates

IFCI Share Price Today Live Updates : IFCI's stock opened at 61.64 and closed at 60.91 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 67.23, while the low was 61.5. The market capitalization stood at 16,873.34 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at 71.7 and 11.57 respectively. The BSE trading volume for the day was 13,837,355 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Jul 2024, 08:45 AM IST IFCI Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

IFCI Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IFCI on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 167.17Support 161.42
Resistance 270.08Support 258.58
Resistance 372.92Support 355.67
09 Jul 2024, 08:19 AM IST IFCI Share Price Today Live: IFCI volume yesterday was 96 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 36013 k

IFCI Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 166.84% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 82 mn & BSE volume was 13 mn.

09 Jul 2024, 08:03 AM IST IFCI Share Price Today Live: IFCI closed at ₹60.91 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

IFCI Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 67.23 & 61.5 yesterday to end at 60.91. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

