IFCI Share Price Live blog for 09 Jul 2024

IFCI Share Price Today Live Updates : IFCI's stock opened at ₹61.64 and closed at ₹60.91 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹67.23, while the low was ₹61.5. The market capitalization stood at ₹16,873.34 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹71.7 and ₹11.57 respectively. The BSE trading volume for the day was 13,837,355 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
IFCI Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IFCI on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|67.17
|Support 1
|61.42
|Resistance 2
|70.08
|Support 2
|58.58
|Resistance 3
|72.92
|Support 3
|55.67
IFCI Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 166.84% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 82 mn & BSE volume was 13 mn.
IFCI Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹67.23 & ₹61.5 yesterday to end at ₹60.91. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend