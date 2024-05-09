IFCI Share Price Live blog for 09 May 2024

IFCI Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, IFCI's stock opened at ₹49.11, reached a high of ₹53.33, and a low of ₹48.5 before closing at ₹48.97. The market capitalization of the company stood at ₹13,676.92 crore. The 52-week high and low prices were recorded at ₹71.7 and ₹10.95 respectively. The BSE trading volume for the day was 3,555,197 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The trading volume yesterday was 42.93% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 31 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.
The stock traded in the range of ₹53.33 & ₹48.5 yesterday to end at ₹48.97. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
