IFCI Share Price Live blog for 09 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IFCI stock price went up today, 09 May 2024, by 6.86 %. The stock closed at 48.97 per share. The stock is currently trading at 52.33 per share. Investors should monitor IFCI stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IFCI Stock Price Today

IFCI Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, IFCI's stock opened at 49.11, reached a high of 53.33, and a low of 48.5 before closing at 48.97. The market capitalization of the company stood at 13,676.92 crore. The 52-week high and low prices were recorded at 71.7 and 10.95 respectively. The BSE trading volume for the day was 3,555,197 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 May 2024, 08:16 AM IST IFCI share price Today : IFCI volume yesterday was 35 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 24868 k

The trading volume yesterday was 42.93% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 31 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.

09 May 2024, 08:07 AM IST IFCI share price Live :IFCI closed at ₹48.97 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 53.33 & 48.5 yesterday to end at 48.97. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

