IFCI Share Price Live blog for 10 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:48 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IFCI Share Price Today Live Updates : IFCI stock price went down today, 10 Jul 2024, by -2.29 %. The stock closed at 64.56 per share. The stock is currently trading at 63.08 per share. Investors should monitor IFCI stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IFCI Share Price Today Live Updates

IFCI Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, IFCI's stock opened at 65.52 and closed at 64.56. The high for the day was 65.91 and the low was 62.70. The market capitalization stood at 16,486.53 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 71.70 and the 52-week low was 12.28. The BSE trading volume for IFCI was 2,207,535 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Jul 2024, 08:48 AM IST IFCI Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

IFCI Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IFCI on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 165.14Support 161.84
Resistance 267.21Support 260.61
Resistance 368.44Support 358.54
10 Jul 2024, 08:16 AM IST IFCI Share Price Today Live: IFCI volume yesterday was 28 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 34658 k

IFCI Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 16.58% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 26 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.

10 Jul 2024, 08:00 AM IST IFCI Share Price Today Live: IFCI closed at ₹64.56 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

IFCI Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 65.91 & 62.7 yesterday to end at 64.56. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

