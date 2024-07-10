IFCI Share Price Live blog for 10 Jul 2024

IFCI Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, IFCI's stock opened at ₹65.52 and closed at ₹64.56. The high for the day was ₹65.91 and the low was ₹62.70. The market capitalization stood at ₹16,486.53 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹71.70 and the 52-week low was ₹12.28. The BSE trading volume for IFCI was 2,207,535 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
IFCI Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IFCI on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|65.14
|Support 1
|61.84
|Resistance 2
|67.21
|Support 2
|60.61
|Resistance 3
|68.44
|Support 3
|58.54
IFCI Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 16.58% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 26 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
IFCI Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹65.91 & ₹62.7 yesterday to end at ₹64.56. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend