IFCI Share Price Live blog for 10 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:49 AM IST


IFCI Share Price Today Live Updates : IFCI stock price went up today, 10 Jun 2024, by 2.15 %. The stock closed at 56.36 per share. The stock is currently trading at 57.57 per share. Investors should monitor IFCI stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IFCI Share Price Today Live Updates

IFCI Share Price Today Live Updates : IFCI's last day trading on the stock market saw a slight decrease in its stock price, opening at 57.3 and closing at 56.36. The stock's high was 58.25 and the low was 56.37. With a market capitalization of 15046.44 crore, the 52-week high and low were recorded at 71.7 and 11.24 respectively. A total of 2,308,055 shares were traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Jun 2024, 08:49 AM IST IFCI Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

IFCI Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IFCI on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 158.3Support 156.45
Resistance 259.2Support 255.5
Resistance 360.15Support 354.6
10 Jun 2024, 08:16 AM IST IFCI Share Price Today Live: IFCI volume yesterday was 22 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 34458 k

IFCI Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 34.7% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 20 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.

10 Jun 2024, 08:03 AM IST IFCI Share Price Today Live: IFCI closed at ₹56.36 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Neutral near term outlook

IFCI Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 58.25 & 56.37 yesterday to end at 56.36. Although the intensity of the bullish trend has diminished, investors are advised to await a bearish short-term trend for confirmed reversal.

