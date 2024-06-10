IFCI Share Price Live blog for 10 Jun 2024

IFCI Share Price Today Live Updates : IFCI's last day trading on the stock market saw a slight decrease in its stock price, opening at ₹57.3 and closing at ₹56.36. The stock's high was ₹58.25 and the low was ₹56.37. With a market capitalization of ₹15046.44 crore, the 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹71.7 and ₹11.24 respectively. A total of 2,308,055 shares were traded on the BSE.
IFCI Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IFCI on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|58.3
|Support 1
|56.45
|Resistance 2
|59.2
|Support 2
|55.5
|Resistance 3
|60.15
|Support 3
|54.6
IFCI Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 34.7% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 20 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
IFCI Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹58.25 & ₹56.37 yesterday to end at ₹56.36. Although the intensity of the bullish trend has diminished, investors are advised to await a bearish short-term trend for confirmed reversal.