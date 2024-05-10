Hello User
IFCI Share Price Live blog for 10 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 08:52 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IFCI stock price went down today, 10 May 2024, by -3.36 %. The stock closed at 52.33 per share. The stock is currently trading at 50.57 per share. Investors should monitor IFCI stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IFCI Stock Price Today

IFCI Share Price Today : On the last day, IFCI's stock opened at 52.8, closed at 52.33, with a high of 54.14 and a low of 50.25. The market capitalization stood at 13216.93 crore. The 52-week high was 71.7, and the 52-week low was 10.95. The BSE volume was 2,867,487 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 May 2024, 08:52 AM IST IFCI share price NSE Live : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for IFCI on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 153.0Support 149.05
Resistance 255.55Support 247.65
Resistance 356.95Support 345.1
10 May 2024, 08:16 AM IST IFCI share price Today : IFCI volume yesterday was 32 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 25827 k

The trading volume yesterday was 24.8% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 29 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.

10 May 2024, 08:02 AM IST IFCI share price Live :IFCI closed at ₹52.33 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 54.14 & 50.25 yesterday to end at 52.33. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

