IFCI Share Price Live blog for 10 May 2024

IFCI Share Price Today : On the last day, IFCI's stock opened at ₹52.8, closed at ₹52.33, with a high of ₹54.14 and a low of ₹50.25. The market capitalization stood at ₹13216.93 crore. The 52-week high was ₹71.7, and the 52-week low was ₹10.95. The BSE volume was 2,867,487 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The key support and resistance levels for IFCI on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|53.0
|Support 1
|49.05
|Resistance 2
|55.55
|Support 2
|47.65
|Resistance 3
|56.95
|Support 3
|45.1
The trading volume yesterday was 24.8% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 29 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
The stock traded in the range of ₹54.14 & ₹50.25 yesterday to end at ₹52.33. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
