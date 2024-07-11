IFCI Share Price Live blog for 11 Jul 2024

IFCI Share Price Today Live Updates : The last day of trading for IFCI saw an open price of ₹63.61 and a close price of ₹63.08. The stock reached a high of ₹63.9 and a low of ₹60.51. With a market capitalization of ₹16,094.49 crore, the 52-week high for IFCI was ₹71.7 and the 52-week low was ₹12.28. The BSE volume for the day was 3,679,792 shares traded.
IFCI Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 17.96% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 20 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.
IFCI Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹63.9 & ₹60.51 yesterday to end at ₹61.58. Although the intensity of the bullish trend has diminished, investors are advised to await a bearish short-term trend for confirmed reversal.