IFCI Share Price Live blog for 11 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:46 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IFCI Share Price Today Live Updates : IFCI stock price went up today, 11 Jun 2024, by 5.63 %. The stock closed at 57.57 per share. The stock is currently trading at 60.81 per share. Investors should monitor IFCI stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IFCI Share Price Today Live Updates

IFCI Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, IFCI opened at 58.4 and closed at 57.57. The stock's high was 62.25 and low was 57.25. The market capitalization stood at 15,893.25 crores. The 52-week high and low prices were 71.7 and 11.24 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 5,381,129 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Jun 2024, 08:46 AM IST IFCI Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

IFCI Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IFCI on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 162.92Support 157.83
Resistance 265.16Support 254.98
Resistance 368.01Support 352.74
11 Jun 2024, 08:15 AM IST IFCI Share Price Today Live: IFCI volume yesterday was 56 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 36594 k

IFCI Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 53.1% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 50 mn & BSE volume was 5 mn.

11 Jun 2024, 08:00 AM IST IFCI Share Price Today Live: IFCI closed at ₹57.57 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

IFCI Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 62.25 & 57.25 yesterday to end at 57.57. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

