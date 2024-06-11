IFCI Share Price Live blog for 11 Jun 2024

IFCI Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, IFCI opened at ₹58.4 and closed at ₹57.57. The stock's high was ₹62.25 and low was ₹57.25. The market capitalization stood at ₹15,893.25 crores. The 52-week high and low prices were ₹71.7 and ₹11.24 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 5,381,129 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
IFCI Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IFCI on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|62.92
|Support 1
|57.83
|Resistance 2
|65.16
|Support 2
|54.98
|Resistance 3
|68.01
|Support 3
|52.74
IFCI Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 53.1% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 50 mn & BSE volume was 5 mn.
IFCI Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹62.25 & ₹57.25 yesterday to end at ₹57.57. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend