Active Stocks
Mon Mar 11 2024 09:33:23
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 154.35 -1.84%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 1,032.00 -0.71%
  1. Sun Pharmaceutical Industries share price
  2. 1,605.15 -0.09%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 291.25 -0.44%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,435.25 -0.77%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  IFCI share price Today Live Updates : IFCI Stock Plummets in Trading Today
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

IFCI share price Today Live Updates : IFCI Stock Plummets in Trading Today

2 min read . Updated: 11 Mar 2024, 09:42 AM IST
Livemint

IFCI stock price went down today, 11 Mar 2024, by -1.88 %. The stock closed at 41.98 per share. The stock is currently trading at 41.19 per share. Investors should monitor IFCI stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IFCI Stock Price TodayPremium
IFCI Stock Price Today

IFCI Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, IFCI opened at 42.16 and closed at 42.25. The stock reached a high of 42.95 and a low of 41.6. With a market capitalization of 10451.38 crore, the 52-week high and low for the stock were 71.7 and 9.03 respectively. The BSE trading volume for IFCI was 1771049 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Mar 2024, 09:42:14 AM IST

IFCI share price update :IFCI trading at ₹41.19, down -1.88% from yesterday's ₹41.98

IFCI stock is currently priced at 41.19 with a decrease of 1.88% or a net change of -0.79. This indicates a slight downward movement in the stock price.

11 Mar 2024, 09:31:09 AM IST

IFCI share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-7.8%
3 Months43.34%
6 Months138.35%
YTD43.91%
1 Year267.98%
11 Mar 2024, 09:02:54 AM IST

IFCI share price Today :IFCI trading at ₹41.98, down -0.64% from yesterday's ₹42.25

The current data for IFCI stock shows that the price is 41.98 with a percent change of -0.64% and a net change of -0.27. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

11 Mar 2024, 08:02:37 AM IST

IFCI share price Live :IFCI closed at ₹42.25 on last trading day

On the last day, IFCI on BSE had a trading volume of 1,771,049 shares with a closing price of 42.25.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App

Chat with MintGenie