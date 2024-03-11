IFCI share price Today Live Updates : IFCI Stock Plummets in Trading Today

IFCI Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, IFCI opened at ₹42.16 and closed at ₹42.25. The stock reached a high of ₹42.95 and a low of ₹41.6. With a market capitalization of ₹10451.38 crore, the 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹71.7 and ₹9.03 respectively. The BSE trading volume for IFCI was 1771049 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
IFCI stock is currently priced at ₹41.19 with a decrease of 1.88% or a net change of -0.79. This indicates a slight downward movement in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-7.8%
|3 Months
|43.34%
|6 Months
|138.35%
|YTD
|43.91%
|1 Year
|267.98%
The current data for IFCI stock shows that the price is ₹41.98 with a percent change of -0.64% and a net change of -0.27. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
On the last day, IFCI on BSE had a trading volume of 1,771,049 shares with a closing price of ₹42.25.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!