IFCI share price Today Live Updates : IFCI Stock Plummets in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:42 AM IST Trade
IFCI stock price went down today, 11 Mar 2024, by -1.88 %. The stock closed at 41.98 per share. The stock is currently trading at 41.19 per share. Investors should monitor IFCI stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IFCI Stock Price Today

IFCI Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, IFCI opened at 42.16 and closed at 42.25. The stock reached a high of 42.95 and a low of 41.6. With a market capitalization of 10451.38 crore, the 52-week high and low for the stock were 71.7 and 9.03 respectively. The BSE trading volume for IFCI was 1771049 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Mar 2024, 09:42 AM IST IFCI share price update :IFCI trading at ₹41.19, down -1.88% from yesterday's ₹41.98

IFCI stock is currently priced at 41.19 with a decrease of 1.88% or a net change of -0.79. This indicates a slight downward movement in the stock price.

11 Mar 2024, 09:31 AM IST IFCI share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-7.8%
3 Months43.34%
6 Months138.35%
YTD43.91%
1 Year267.98%
11 Mar 2024, 09:02 AM IST IFCI share price Today :IFCI trading at ₹41.98, down -0.64% from yesterday's ₹42.25

The current data for IFCI stock shows that the price is 41.98 with a percent change of -0.64% and a net change of -0.27. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

11 Mar 2024, 08:02 AM IST IFCI share price Live :IFCI closed at ₹42.25 on last trading day

On the last day, IFCI on BSE had a trading volume of 1,771,049 shares with a closing price of 42.25.

