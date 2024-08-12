IFCI Share Price Live blog for 12 Aug 2024

IFCI Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IFCI opened at ₹72.51 and closed at ₹75.17, reaching a high of ₹74.17 and a low of ₹70.4. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹18,483.32 crore. Over the past year, IFCI's stock has seen a high of ₹91.39 and a low of ₹13.53. The BSE volume for the day was 6,031,924 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
IFCI Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IFCI on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|73.07
|Support 1
|69.17
|Resistance 2
|75.59
|Support 2
|67.79
|Resistance 3
|76.97
|Support 3
|65.27
IFCI Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 44.74% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 42 mn & BSE volume was 6 mn.
IFCI Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹74.17 & ₹70.4 yesterday to end at ₹70.72. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.