IFCI Share Price Live blog for 12 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:48 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IFCI Share Price Today Live Updates : IFCI stock price went down today, 12 Aug 2024, by -5.92 %. The stock closed at 75.17 per share. The stock is currently trading at 70.72 per share. Investors should monitor IFCI stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IFCI Share Price Today Live Updates

IFCI Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IFCI opened at 72.51 and closed at 75.17, reaching a high of 74.17 and a low of 70.4. The company's market capitalization stood at 18,483.32 crore. Over the past year, IFCI's stock has seen a high of 91.39 and a low of 13.53. The BSE volume for the day was 6,031,924 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Aug 2024, 08:48 AM IST IFCI Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

IFCI Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IFCI on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 173.07Support 169.17
Resistance 275.59Support 267.79
Resistance 376.97Support 365.27
12 Aug 2024, 08:17 AM IST IFCI Share Price Today Live: IFCI volume yesterday was 48 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 87741 k

IFCI Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 44.74% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 42 mn & BSE volume was 6 mn.

12 Aug 2024, 08:01 AM IST IFCI Share Price Today Live: IFCI closed at ₹75.17 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

IFCI Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 74.17 & 70.4 yesterday to end at 70.72. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

