IFCI Share Price Live blog for 12 Jul 2024

IFCI Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, IFCI's stock opened at ₹61.98 and closed at ₹61.58. The high for the day was ₹63.17, while the low was ₹61.47. The market capitalization stood at ₹16,233.01 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹71.7, and the 52-week low was ₹12.28. The BSE volume for the day was 1,353,997 shares traded.
IFCI Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IFCI on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|62.99
|Support 1
|61.32
|Resistance 2
|63.89
|Support 2
|60.55
|Resistance 3
|64.66
|Support 3
|59.65
IFCI Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 34.26% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 16 mn & BSE volume was 1353 k.
IFCI Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹63.17 & ₹61.47 yesterday to end at ₹62.11. Although the intensity of the bullish trend has diminished, investors are advised to await a bearish short-term trend for confirmed reversal.