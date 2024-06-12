IFCI Share Price Live blog for 12 Jun 2024

IFCI Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, IFCI's stock opened at ₹61.61, reached a high of ₹67.29, and closed at ₹60.81. The low for the day was ₹60.5. The market capitalization of IFCI is ₹17,330.72 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹71.7 and the 52-week low is ₹11.45. The BSE volume for the day was 17,266,675 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
IFCI Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IFCI on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|68.86
|Support 1
|62.07
|Resistance 2
|71.47
|Support 2
|57.89
|Resistance 3
|75.65
|Support 3
|55.28
IFCI Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 203.9% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 111 mn & BSE volume was 17 mn.
IFCI Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹67.29 & ₹60.5 yesterday to end at ₹60.81. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend