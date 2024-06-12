Hello User
IFCI Share Price Live blog for 12 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:47 AM IST
Livemint

IFCI Share Price Today Live Updates : IFCI stock price went up today, 12 Jun 2024, by 9.04 %. The stock closed at 60.81 per share. The stock is currently trading at 66.31 per share. Investors should monitor IFCI stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IFCI Share Price Today Live Updates

IFCI Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, IFCI's stock opened at 61.61, reached a high of 67.29, and closed at 60.81. The low for the day was 60.5. The market capitalization of IFCI is 17,330.72 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 71.7 and the 52-week low is 11.45. The BSE volume for the day was 17,266,675 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Jun 2024, 08:47 AM IST IFCI Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

IFCI Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IFCI on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 168.86Support 162.07
Resistance 271.47Support 257.89
Resistance 375.65Support 355.28
12 Jun 2024, 08:17 AM IST IFCI Share Price Today Live: IFCI volume yesterday was 129 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 42499 k

IFCI Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 203.9% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 111 mn & BSE volume was 17 mn.

12 Jun 2024, 08:02 AM IST IFCI Share Price Today Live: IFCI closed at ₹60.81 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

IFCI Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 67.29 & 60.5 yesterday to end at 60.81. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

